Bhubaneswar: Sudhanshu Sekhar Barpanda was sworn in as Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) member Wednesday.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered in the presence of Energy Department ACS Vishal Kumar Dev, senior officials of the department and members of the commission.

With his vast administrative experience, Barpanda’s induction as a member is expected to further strengthen the commission’s functioning and con tribute to state’s power sector reforms, energy security, and consumer-centric governance in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’.

Senior officials from OHPC, GRIDCO, OPTCL, OERC, and representatives from power sector utilities attended the swearing-in ceremony