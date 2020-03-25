Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Wednesday upped the ante Wednesday by imposing strict laws on the roads of Bhubaneswar to ensure successful implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a 21-day lockdown.

Heavy police deployment was seen throughout the city with the authorities putting barricades at important traffic junctions like Rasulgarh Square and other areas of the city, hinting at the seriousness of the city administration to ensure strict law and order during the 21-day lockdown period.

“We have created barricades and deployed police force across the city to bar the movement of persons during the lockdown period from today. Vehicular movements will be strictly monitored,” said Anoop Sahoo, DCP, Bhubaneswar.

DCP Sahoo also added that emergency workers like doctors, nurses, health workers, bankers, government officials and the media will not be stopped at checkposts if they showed their ID cards.

He also said that those persons who have trade licence copies can also smoothly move to ferry their goods in goods vehicles so that the supply chain in the market is ensured.

