Rayagada/Kalyansinghpur: Despite a slew of development initiatives undertaken by the Union and the state governments, especially for tribals, basic amenities like drinking water, healthcare, and proper roads continue to remain a far cry for the Dongria Kondh community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) living in the world-famous Niyamgiri hills of Rayagada district.

Residents of the Parsali gram panchayat (GP) under the Kalyansinghpur block alleged that most of the benefits of the government schemes remain confined to official records and have not reached the intended beneficiaries.

Villagers from Lakapadar, Patangapadar, Dangamati, Guma and Lamba said they have repeatedly brought their grievances to the notice of the district administration, but there has been little progress in ensuring essential services.

Although many families come under the poverty line (BPL) category, they do not receive subsidised rice from the fair price shops.

Residents of Lakapadar village have to travel about 15 km to the Parsali GP office to collect rice.

They alleged that they incur unnecessary transport expenses to avail of the subsidised grain and demanded that a local distribution point be set up in their area.

The villagers also pointed out that there is no government bus service between Kalyansinghpur and Lakapadar, even after 78 years of Independence.

Safe drinking water remains a major concern, with residents depending on streams for their daily needs due to the absence of a proper water supply system.

Healthcare facilities are equally inadequate, they said, adding that quality medical services remain inaccessible in the region.

The condition of roads is also deplorable. Residents alleged that road construction work is of poor quality and remains incomplete, making communication and transportation difficult.

The villagers have urged the state government and the district administration to take immediate steps to provide safe drinking water, healthcare, improved road connectivity and accessible public distribution services to the region.