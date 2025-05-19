In a showdown that feels straight out of a slapstick comedy, a viral video has set the internet abuzz with an unexpected battle between a street dog and a ‘baarat’ drummer. The clip, which has racked up lakhs of views, captures a hilarious face-off that blends chaos, rhythm, and canine confusion.

The video opens with a tense standoff: an Indian street dog and a wedding drummer stare each other down in a moment of silence.

Then, without warning, the drummer tries to hit his drum once. The dog, clearly unimpressed, responds with a bark — but breaks the unspoken “one move each” rule and launches into a furious volley of woofs, as if challenging the drummer to a full-on audio duel.

Not one to back down, the drummer lets loose a thunderous burst of beats, overwhelming the dog with rhythmic bravado. Realising it may have bitten off more than it could chew, the dog swiftly retreats, tail tucked and pride bruised.

The video ends with laughter echoing in the background and the drummer triumphantly standing his ground.

Watch the viral video here:

In the comments section, one amused viewer wrote: “Bro uses his power to protect himself.” And indeed, from the viral video, it seems rhythm truly ruled the day.

PNN