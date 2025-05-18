A pickpocketing viral video making rounds on social media has garnered lakhs of views and thousands of likes for its dramatic and unexpected twist.

The clip begins with passengers standing in queue to board a metro train.

As the train doors open, the woman recording the video moves closer to the queue, capturing the moment a woman in a white shirt attempts to unzip the backpack of another woman standing right in front of her.

Realising what’s happening, the camerawoman immediately alerts the potential victim by blowing a loud whistle and shouting, “Pickpocket! Pickpocket!”

In response, the male companion of the accused woman tries to stop the filming and deflect attention, but the vigilant bystander stands her ground, alerting both the intended victim and the rest of the train compartment to the attempted theft.

Watch the viral video:

The pickpocket referee pic.twitter.com/fAA37CYIRU — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) May 17, 2025

One user commented: “Keep your backpack to your front. All keys and important small items in your front pockets.”

Another user commented under the viral video: “Look how unintelligent and uninterested the rest of the people are, not even the potential victim.”

PNN