New Delhi: The BCCI Thursday declined to comment on the participation of Bangladesh players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with sources saying that no communication has been received from the government on the matter.

Amid discussion over the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman at last month’s IPL auction, BCCI sources reiterated that there has been no directive from the government to prevent Bangladeshi players from taking part in the league.

Rahman became the most expensive Bangladeshi player ever after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured his services for Rs 9.20 crore at the mini-auction held last month. The signing sparked debate following reports of violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh, with some questioning the pacer’s participation in IPL 2026.

Reacting to the issue, a BCCI source told IANS, “Let’s not get into this. It is not in our hands. We have not received any communication from the government directing us to prevent Bangladesh players from participating in the IPL… Can’t comment much as of now.”

Rahman, who has taken 65 wickets in 60 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.13, made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. He later represented Mumbai Indians (2018), Rajasthan Royals (2021), Delhi Capitals (2022–23), and Chennai Super Kings (2024), before being released after the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs. He returned to Delhi Capitals last season as an injury replacement for Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Earlier, spiritual guru Devkinandan Thakur criticised KKR and its co-owner, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, over Rahman’s signing, stating that Hindus and followers of Sanatan Dharma were hurt by the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player amid reports of atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The remarks have drawn mixed reactions from political leaders across parties, with many emphasising that sports should remain separate from political and diplomatic issues.

IANS