New Delhi: The BCCI has secured a lucrative Rs 270 crore sponsorship deal from Google’s AI platform Gemini ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gemini’s rival ChatGPT is one of the sponsors of the ongoing Women’s Premier League.

“The deal is for three years and reinforces IPL’s global appeal,” a BCCI official told PTI.

The BCCI had to look for a new jersey sponsor last year when the Indian government banned real money gaming platforms like Dream11. Eventually, Apollo Tyres replaced Dream11 as the jersey sponsor, securing the rights for Rs 579 crore.

Tata Group holds the title sponsorship rights for the IPL, the world’s biggest T20 league.

The latest sponsorship involving Gemini indicates the growing interest of AI platforms in Indian cricket.

Back in November when ChatGPT’s association with WPL was announced, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had spoken about the significance of the partnership.

“From global leaders in AI, manufacturing and beverages to trusted Indian consumer brands, this partnership mix will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women’s cricket,” he had said.

The IPL 2026 will be played from March 26 to May 31.

