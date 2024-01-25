Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will host the third edition of the Bhubaneswar Festival of Storytelling (BhuFesto) from February 3 to February 5. The event will take place simultaneously at four distinct locations within the city — Indira Gandhi Park, Odisha Crafts Museum Kalabhoomi, APJ Abdul Kalam Park in Kalinga Nagar, and Budha Jayanti Park in Niladri Vihar. The festivities will remain open between 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm each day.

Originating in 2018 as part of Dot Fest during the Men’s Hockey World Cup, BhuFesto returned for its second edition in January 2023, once again as part of Dot Fest on the sidelines of the Men’s Hockey World Cup.

This year, it will be seamlessly integrated into the Ekamra Utsav, coinciding with the ‘Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani’ slated to be held from February 3 to February 5. The event promises a diverse range of activities, with distinguished storytellers like Biswa Kalyan Rath, Prachi Tara, and Meera Das gracing the stage. In addition, attendees can also enjoy stand-up comedy, citizen storytelling, inspirational life stories, and folk performances.