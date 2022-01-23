Love sounds easy but is not an easy task to conquer. Men often feel a little hesitant when it comes to marriage. It doesn’t happen to everyone; rather it is seen in those who, even after being in a relationship for a long time, are unable to marry their partner.

While most men prefer to marry the girl they love or are in a relationship with. But, there are also men who choose to use a girl and then slyly marry another girl.

Well, let us know about the habits of such boyfriends who are likely to extend their relationship till marriage and might end up ditching you.

Who try to keep in secret after a long relationship – After a long relationship, the couple gets to know whether they want to pursue their relationship or not. Taking the relationship to another stage means taking your step towards marriage. In such a situation, both have to clear the air about their relationship with their parents. If your partner keeps your relationship a secret, then it means that he is not serious about taking the relationship forward.

Arrange marriage looks better – Despite being in a relationship, many men find arranged marriage more successful than love. They fall in love but want an arranged marriage. In this situation, you may not have to listen to your boyfriend for a sudden marriage, which can be a big blow. That’s why you should try to test such kinds of men by their words.

Men who prefer housewives – If your boyfriend has fought with you many times over your work, then you need to pay attention to it. Many men do not like working women. Even if they bear you for a relationship, but when it comes to marriage, the question of whole life starts coming in their mind. Many men feel that working women are unable to pay attention at home, so they give more importance to arranged marriages. Therefore, if your boyfriend is not happy about your work, then you should talk openly.