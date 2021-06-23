Too much risk of fatal diseases like heart attack, heart failure, cardiac arrest and stroke increases when your body’s cholesterol level increases. With the increase of bad cholesterol in the body, clots start forming in the arteries which obstructs the blood circulation to all the parts of the body.

People often think that the increase in cholesterol is due to bad eating habits, but many other reasons are responsible for its increase.

Read below to know some factors that contribute to excess cholesterol:

Not exercising: – People who just sit throughout the day, do not do any exercise at all, they may have to face problems related to physical health. According to research, a person should exercise at least 150 minutes a week. This keeps your body healthy and you also stay fit.

Stress: – The more you are under stress, the more cholesterol will build up in your body. Brain stroke is more likely due to stress. So if you are under stress, then exercise, yoga and meditation are effective in reducing stress.

Addiction: – Intoxication is very harmful in increasing cholesterol and heart disease. Alcohol addiction also has a bad effect on cholesterol. The worst addiction is smoking, which can make you a victim of many deadly diseases.

Family history: – If any member of your family has a history of cholesterol, then this also increases the chances. Apart from that, heart attack is also a problem which transfers from one breed to another. If this is the problem with your family members, then visit a cardiologist at the age of 20 and get proper consultation to reduce cholesterol so that you can prolong life from these deadly diseases in time.

Eat healthy food: – Saturated and trans fat intake should be reduced and one should consume foods rich in soluble fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Apart from that, increasing physical activity, doing yoga asanas, quitting smoking, reducing weight are helpful factors in reducing cholesterol.