It is very easy to get into a relationship with someone. But it is very difficult to stay you’re your partner no matter what. Real love is sticking to your partner no matter what may.

Many youngsters these days fail to handle their relationship in every situation. So, they often break-up that lead to depressions, suicides and other such things.

In order to carry out any relationship, with love, the couple has to water their relationship like a plant; otherwise it starts to become dull, due to which people often leave their partners even if they do not want or despite being in love.

Let us know why people ditch their partner even after loving her:

It takes effort from both the sides to carry out a relationship, but when a relationship gets too long and one partner does not pay much attention to the other, then that person feels that maybe you need not need him now. This makes the partner feel that it will probably be okay for him to be separated from you. In this way, people leave their partner despite being in love.

Today’s life has become very busy, due to which people are not able to give time to each other or because of work they remain in the long distance relationship. But if you are not able to talk to each other properly due to work, then the communication gap increases, due to which the kind of attachment reduces in the relationship. For this reason, people leave the partner without any reason.

The biggest reason for the breakdown of the relationship is the lack of family. In some cases people do not want to go against their family and stay in relation or the pressure of the family is so high that even if they do not want to leave their partner.