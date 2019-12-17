Govindapalli: About 850 students of Govindapalli Higher Secondary Residential School under Govindapalli block in Malkangiri district have been living in fear of bears, who have strayed into the school premises, in search of food.

According to students, three bears have been entering the school during the evening for the last six days and their entry has been captured in the CCTVs on the school premises.

However, parents, students and teachers have informed the forest range officer about it and urged to take a serious note on the issue so as to capture the bears.

When the school principal was contacted, he said, “The higher authorities of the school have been informed in this regard.”

Sources said with the arrival of winter the menace of bears has been increasing day by day. To eat the fig fruit, generally they stray into human habitat.

Locals said that the fig fruit tree on the school premises is the main attraction for which the bears regularly come.

However, no bear attack has been reported in the area so far. Locals demanded quick action by the forest department to avoid any escalation.

