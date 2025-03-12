A viral video is taking the internet by storm, featuring an unlikely roadside worker — a bear! Captured on a scenic road, the clip shows a bear casually strolling towards an orange traffic cone lying tilted near a sharp turn. At first, viewers assume it is just another case of wildlife curiosity, but what happens next leaves everyone stunned.

As the bear reaches the cone, it pauses and with an oddly deliberate motion, nudges the cone back to its upright position. The moment of unexpected responsibility has social media in splits, with many calling the bear a “good samaritan.”

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by an account named ‘AnimalsBeingPolite’.

Shared widely across platforms, the clip has drawn hilarious reactions from netizens.

Some ‘X’ users praised the bear for its civic sense, jokingly calling it the ‘Very civic bear’.

Others had a different take, humorously speculating that the bear might get fired by DOGE of USA for doing someone else’s job.

“Animals are smarter than most people think,” quipped one user. Another joked, “Heard that bear got fired by DOGE.”

Whether the bear’s act was instinct or pure coincidence, the internet can’t get enough of it.

PNN