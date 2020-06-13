Cuttack: Despite the shutdown bringing all activities to a halt, members of a Cuttack based NGO came together in the most extraordinary way and conducted sanitation drives in various areas of the city Saturday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impending monsoon season as well.

Sidhartha Varadwaj, president of the NGO called Aswasana, said, “The sanitation drive was carried out to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city. Volunteers of Bigyana Chetana Mancha helped us in conducting the drive in a smooth way.”

A Reader of Chemistry at Ravenshaw University, Varadwaj added, “We procured 1% solution of sodium hypochlorite and sprayed it in Peyton Sahi, Kumar Sahi, Nima Sahi and the Hati Pokhari and Seminary School areas.”

“People of these localities encouraged this programme. We will be doing this again in the upcoming days,” he added.

The spread of COVID-19 reached alarming levels in Cuttack as the district reported 92 fresh cases Friday.

The Health and Family Welfare department said Saturday that 120 people across the state who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Out of the 120 people, four were reported from Cuttack district.

PNN