Mumbai: Actresses at the peak of their career prefer to focus on their work but these actresses broke all norms and preferred to tie the knot instead. Although there is no dearth of perfect men for them in India, some divas choose to give their hearts to men across oceans. We are talking about those actresses, who tied the knot with NRIs.

Juhi Chawla-Jai Mehta

Juhi Chawla was the queen of the 90s and a former Miss India. Her marriage with longtime beau, Jai Mehta, was kept a secret for a brief period of time. Juhi married Jai, a UK-based industrialist in 1995. But, they declared their marriage only when Juhi was pregnant with their first child.

Meenakshi Seshadri- Harish Mysore

One of the most talented actresses had proven her mettle in the film industry with brilliant acting and dancing skills. She was also the youngest Indian to be crowned Miss India at the age of 17. However, she took a break from the film industry and married Harish Mysore, an investment banker from the US in 1995.The pretty actress shifted her base to the US after marriage.

Shilpa Shetty -Raj Kundra

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra debuted in 1993, with the super hit movie Baazigar. But Shilpa hit the bull’s eye after she won the famous British celebrity reality show Big Brother in 2007 following which she met her prince charming Raj Kundra, a business entrepreneur based in Britain and married him in 2009.

Madhuri Dixit-Dr Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit definitely broke a million hearts when she confirmed the news of her marriage to the US-based surgeon, Dr Sriram Nene, in 1999. The dhak-dhak girl also left her fans disappointed when she decided to settle down in Los Angeles, and bid adieu to the film industry.