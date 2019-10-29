Mumbai: You often see actors and actresses fall in love with each other after working together in a film. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the best example of that.

At the same time, actors or actresses falling in love with producers or directors of films is also not that uncommon.

Today we will tell you about some actresses who married directors.

Rani Mukerji – Rani married film maker Aditya Chopra 21 April 2014 at a private ceremony in Italy. Both had an affair for many years, but never talked about it openly nor came out in public together. Then suddenly one day they surprised everyone by announcing their marriage. 9 December 2015, she gave birth to their daughter, named Adira.

Sridevi – Sridevi, a top actress of her time, married director Boney Kapoor in 1996. Everyone knows how madly Boney Kapoor was in love with Sridevi. He divorced his first wife which made Sridevi realize Boney’s true love for her. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi (born in 1997), who is herself an actress, and Khushi (born in 2000).

Udita Goswami – Udita, who has done films like Paap (2003) and Zeher (2005), also chose a director for marriage. Udita and Mohit Suri got married in 2013 after dating each other for a few years. They have two children, a daughter born in 2015 and a son born in 2018.

Kiran Juneja – Actress Kiran, who has done successful TV shows like Mahabharata and Swabhimaan and has also featured in films like Chandni Chowk to China (2009), Badmaash Company (2010) married director Ramesh Sippy.

Soni Razdan – Actress Soni Razdan married director Mahesh Bhatt 20 April 1986. The couple has two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.