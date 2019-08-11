Shayoon Mendeluk is hitting the headlines for a photoshoot which showcases her breastfeeding her little son wearing the most gorgeous lehenga ever!
The stunner took to Instagram, to explain why she posted these pictures and explain that she was doing it for all the desi people, with roots in Asia, who live in fear. Shayoon shared the heartwarming pictures as a tribute to World Breastfeeding Week.
After her pictures went viral, Shayoon shared her gratitude on Instagram and wrote, “I am extremely grateful and humbled by the response of my last post. Thank you to everyone that received my message and shared it. My words are meant to inspire and encourage. In no way was I attacking anyone or any group. I am simply stating that I feel you should live the life you deserve – shame and guilt free.”
Have a look at the pictures below:
!!FOR ALL MY DESIS!!- This ones especially for you. and to all my people living in fear… In honor of #worldbreastfeedingweek I was asked and humbly accepted to share my life story with @browngirlmag titled SHAYOON MENDELUK: STORY OF A BROWN GIRL WHO DID EVERYTHING A BROWN GIRL IS TOLD SHE SHOULDNT (f*****g love this) Being of South Asian descent- I speak about letting go of your fear and living your life for YOU, Not your parents, not anyone else. Some parts of the interview: “Living in fear causes and manifests into illness and disease. Fear is a disease. You don’t have to be pressured into a career, a relationship or any of that bs because your parents want that for you. It’s emotional blackmail. Do you, do what makes you happy or you will live the life you’re trying to escape forever. If you’re gay, come out. If you’re unhappy change your life. We make shi* so complicated sometimes. But guess what? You hold the power to EVERYTHING. Your mind and body is the strongest thing you have, and when trained and used properly, can generate anything you want.” “Don’t worry about the past, or the future because they don’t f****** exist. Find your purpose. The purpose of life is to live your purpose!! Heal, grow, and then help others do the same!” Please click the link in my bio to read more! My beautiful lengha is by @papadontpreachbyshubhika my stunning jewelry is @samreenvance Shot by @mendeluk makeup @elevateibiza #ibiza #shayoon #shayoonmendeluk #browngirlmag #browngirl #desi #pakistani #indian #india #pakistan #heal #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #breastfeedinginpublic #breastfeedingmom #breakingnews #ibiza #spain #healing #breastfeedingawareness #browngirls #love #awaken #thelightforcecenter
I have always been so in love with the beauty of my culture and the rich designs behind the beautiful people and places in India and Pakistan. Cultural differences should not separate us from each other, but rather cultural diversity brings a collective strength that can benefit all of humanity. WE are now the new ANCESTORS, we must act accordingly! My stunning work of art jewelry is by @samreenvance matched with @papadontpreachbyshubhika choli. makeup @elevateibiza #robertalan #ancestors #samreenvance #breastfeeding #worldbreastfeedingweek #love #desi #pakistani #pakistan #indian #india #culture #bridaljewelry #bridaljewellery #inspirationalquotes #ibiza
I am extremely grateful and humbled by the response of my last post. Thank you to everyone that received my message and shared it. My words are meant to inspire and encourage. In no way was I attacking anyone or any group. I am simply stating that I feel you should live the life you deserve – shame and guilt free. Over 90 percent of my clients underlying issues come from suppressing their TRUTH. Which gave me the courage to write this article. We broke the internet over @browngirlmag however the article will be live again today for those asking. My mission is to help serve and inspire with genuine love and respect. I hope to bring a little light and hope to everyone I come across. 💫 This art piece dress is by @papadontpreachbyshubhika who is a creative genius. Everyone follow her design journey! My beautiful exquisite jewelry is by another legendary designer @samreenvance Makeup by the most humble and sweet @elevateibiza Photography always by the biggest legend @mendeluk #ibiza #positivevibes #indian #pakistan #pakistani #desi #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #breastfeedingmama #breastfeedinginpublic #love #loveyourself #truth #inspirationalquotes #inspiration #spirit #spirituality #meditation #welness #mentalhealth #india #indianbride #indianbride #southasian #bride
