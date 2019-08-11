Shayoon Mendeluk is hitting the headlines for a photoshoot which showcases her breastfeeding her little son wearing the most gorgeous lehenga ever!

The stunner took to Instagram, to explain why she posted these pictures and explain that she was doing it for all the desi people, with roots in Asia, who live in fear. Shayoon shared the heartwarming pictures as a tribute to World Breastfeeding Week.

After her pictures went viral, Shayoon shared her gratitude on Instagram and wrote, “I am extremely grateful and humbled by the response of my last post. Thank you to everyone that received my message and shared it. My words are meant to inspire and encourage. In no way was I attacking anyone or any group. I am simply stating that I feel you should live the life you deserve – shame and guilt free.”

Have a look at the pictures below: