A man’s desperate attempt to get alcohol has gone viral on social media after he got his head stuck in an iron grill outside a liquor shop.

According to viral footage, the man, apparently intoxicated, found the shop closed but couldn’t contain his urge. In a bizarre attempt, he pushed his head through the grill under the shop’s shutter, seemingly hoping someone inside might hand him a bottle or open the shop. Instead, his neck got firmly wedged, leaving him stuck and drawing a crowd.

The video shows bystanders initially laughing at the absurd sight, but later trying to help. Some people attempted to bend the iron bars, while others suggested fetching tools like a hammer. Despite their efforts, the man remained trapped for some time, his predicament turning into a local spectacle.

Social media users have been quick to poke fun at the incident. One wrote, “First tell me, how did his head even fit in there?” Another joked, “Daru ka chakkar Babu Bhaiya,” referencing a famous film dialogue. A third quipped, “Who knows what this alcohol addiction will make you do next.”

The video was shared from an Instagram account called @chhattisgarh_fanny_torr and has garnered millions of views and reactions.

For many viewers, the video serves as both entertainment and a cautionary tale of how alcohol can lead to irrational and embarrassing decisions.