Rayagada/Muniguda: Police recovered around 25 to 30 packets of beef dumped on the roadside of Telangapadar village under Muniguda block of Rayagada district, Sunday. Later, police launched an investigation to trace the persons involved in the incident and buried the beef on the spot. The matter came to the fore after locals smelled a stench emanating from under the bridge and found some beef packets lying near it. They informed the local sarpanch who in turn informed the police. Villagers said that a beef-laden container had overturned near Kiding village on the fringes of Kalahandi district two days back. They met the police and urged them to either shift the container from the place or bury the consignment as the stench was nauseating and preventing in their free movement in the area. They suspect foul play as the beef packets loaded in the container and those found near the bridge were similar in shape and size and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.