Bhubaneswar: ‘Beetein Saare Pal’ is the last Hindi song recorded by the late Zubeen Garg with (Alive India), a recording that no one expected would become his final message in the language.

The song was composed and written by Bishwajeet Chauhan as a tribute to KK. It was created from a place of deep affection and remembrance. KK held immense importance for both Supratiek Ghosh, founder of Alive India, and Zubeen, who shared more than 20 years of friendship, music and brotherhood.

What was originally meant to honour KK has now, after Zubeen’s death, turned into one of the most emotional tributes to Zubeen himself. Every hum, every breath and every pause in the recording now feels like a parting gift, a moment preserved in time.

‘Beetein Saare Pal’ reflects the stillness and emptiness felt when someone irreplaceable is gone. The song’s tender lyrics and Zubeen’s soulful voice now echo with new meaning. It is a tribute he offered to KK, and a tribute the world now offers to him.

The project is a heartfelt effort by the Alive India family — Supratiek Ghosh, Aurko, Bishwajeet, and the entire team — to honour an artist who lived, breathed, and believed in one religion: music.