Mumbai: War actress Vaani Kapoor is now turning heads on the social media. The actress is far away from the limelight, but active on the social media.

Recently, the actress has shared some sizzling pictures on her Instagram handle which has become talk of the town.

She made her film debut in the 2013 with romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance which earned her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She went on to star in Yash Raj Film’s romantic comedies Aaha Kalyanam (2014) and Befikre (2016).

In 2017, she appeared in a Yash Raj Remake Music Video titled Main Yaar Manana Ni.

In 2019, she appeared in War, an action-thriller film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. War set the record for the highest-opening day collection for a film in India. The film’s worldwide gross was over Rs 450 crore and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019. This is her most successful film so far.

On the education front, the actress has completed a bachelor’s degree in tourism studies, after which she took up an internship with Oberoi Hotels & Resorts in Jaipur and later worked for ITC Hotel prior to joining the entertainment industry.