Mumbai: The excitement around lovey-dovey couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is sky-high. Fans cannot wait to see them walk hand-in-hand in the public for the first time.

Their wedding has gone on to become one of the most awaited Bollywood events this season. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see pictures of the couple dressed as bride and groom.

The couple is all set to get married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. According to reports, the bride and groom will be dressed in wedding trousseaux designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi.

If you are a fan of Katrina Kaif, you must have seen the actress dressed as a bride in numerous films such as Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is King, Baar Baar Dekho, among others. While we still wait here eager to see the pictures of the couple walking down the aisle looking mesmerising in their wedding ensembles, here are 5 times Katrina Kaif made us go weak in the knees with her on-screen bridal looks.

HUMKO DEEWANA KAR GAYE: This is a BTS picture of Katrina Kaif where well-known mehendi artist Veena Nagda is applying mehendi on the actress’ hands. She can be seen dressed in a creme colour lehenga. She accessorised her look with a gold necklace and earrings and wore mang tika to go with it. Katrina rounded off the look with a red bindi. Oh, boy!

NAMASTEY LONDON: Not your typical desi bride dressed in a lehenga, for Namastey London, Katrina Kaif wore a strapless white wedding gown. The look was simple, yet people couldn’t seem to get over it. She also added a tiara and styled her hair in soft waves to complete the look. Katrina’s makeup was simple with a dewy base, pink rouge, eye shadow and loads of mascara. She looks dreamy, doesn’t she?

SINGH IS KINNG: For a scene in Singh Is Kinng, Katrina Kaif transformed into a beautiful desi bride. She wore an embellished red and green lehenga and accessorised her look with kundan necklace, earrings and mang tika. On both hands, she also wore several bangles and chooda.

RAAJNEETI: Once again in Raajneeti, Katrina Kaif wore a beautiful embellished red and gold lehenga for a scene where she was seen getting married to Arjun Rampal’s character. She was decked up in gold jewellery and wore a bindi to round off the look.

BHARAT: For Bharat, Katrina Kaif transformed into a Christian bride yet again. The actress wore a white gown with sheer sleeves. She styled her hair in a messy bun and kept her makeup minimal.