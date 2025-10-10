Sorada: Miscreants allegedly beat up a beggar to death late Wednesday night near Swargadwar village under Gochha panchayat and Sorada police limits in Ganjam district after he refused to give money for liquor.

The deceased was identified as Sisir Muni, 55, of Singpur village.

Alerted by locals, Sorada police reached the spot, recovered the body and detained two suspects for questioning.

Police said they were probing whether the murder was solely over liquor money or if there was another motive behind it.

According to locals, Sisir had been living in the area for several years and survived by begging.

Two young men allegedly asked him for money to buy liquor Wednesday night.

When he refused, an argument ensued, and the duo reportedly assaulted him with sticks, leading to his death.

The accused then attempted to dump the body in a nearby drain to destroy evidence, but villagers who witnessed the act alerted the police.

Sorada police said further investigation is underway to determine if more people were involved in the killing.