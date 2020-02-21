Puri: The state government has launched several mega projects to develop Puri as a heritage city but the district administration and the civic authorities have, so far, failed to make the Holy City a beggar-free place.

Many social activists and intellectuals have urged the district administration and the municipal authorities to take immediate steps to relocate beggars from near Srimandir and the sea beach. They claimed that many devotees and tourists often face harassment by the beggars near Srimandir and on the beach.

Thousands of devotees and tourists from across the globe usually throng the coastal city to visit Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath and spend some quality time on Puri beach.

In view of the congregation of devotees and tourists in Puri, many destitute and poor people usually come to the city to seek alms. The beggars sit near the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir and roam on the beach seeking money and food from devotees and tourists.

Recently, the district administration has installed barricades at the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir and put restrictions on begging in the immediate vicinity of the 12th century shrine. As a result, beggars are now seeking alms on the Grand Road near the office of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

There are allegations that the beggars often compel devotees to provide them with money and food. They allegedly harass visitors and hurl abuses at them when they refuse to meet their requests. Sometimes, the beggars quarrel among themselves and create inconveniences for the pilgrims, sources said.

“We are happy that the state government has launched at least seven mega projects for Puri. The city will witness the inflow of more visitors in future. But, there is an urgent need to make the city a beggar-free destination. The state government should take necessary steps to rehabilitate the beggars in shelter houses,” said Debi Prasanna Nanda, a local.

Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister Ashok Chandra Panda recently informed the Odisha Assembly that the Puri has 366 beggars. However, some private sources claimed that the number is much higher than the official figure.

“Some devotees usually offer money and food to beggars after visiting Srimandir. This practice is luring many destitute people to Puri,” said an intellectual.

District social security officer Trinath Padhee said the administration is taking steps to rehabilitate the beggars. “We will soon open at least eight rehabilitation centres for the beggars on the city outskirts. Some voluntary organisations will manage these centres. We have planned to rehabilitate 400 beggars,” he added.