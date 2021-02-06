Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police along with a forensic team revisited Odisha Biotech premises in Bhubaneswar Friday afternoon in connection with the headless body of an unidentified woman which was found near Dasapur village on Bharatpur-Chandaka road.

Police have intensified the probe as identifying the headless woman has become a tough task.

A sniffer dog was brought into the premises of Odisha Biotech in the afternoon. Suspecting links to the murder, a team of police personnel thoroughly scanned the premises.

Video footage sourced from the CCTVs installed in the premises are also being verified. Police have detained eight workers for interrogation who are engaged in the ongoing construction work at Odisha Biotech.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate Police have contacted police stations within and outside the city for information. The police have decided to prepare posters of the woman’s dress to be affixed in public places in Bhubaneswar, DCP Umashankar Dash said.

Police suspect that some miscreants might have beheaded the woman before dumping her body on Bharatpur-Chandaka road. The forensic team had earlier seized a knife and a pair of gloves from the crime site.

The headless body was sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, for further examinations.

Earlier, medical officers at the Capital Hospital here had conducted post-mortem of the body, Thursday. The cops suspected that the victim was probably one-month pregnant at the time of her murder.

PNN