Puri: In a bizarre incident, over a hundred people fell sick after consuming food at a wedding reception at Sahana village under Kanas block in Puri district Friday night.

According to sources, the sick were admitted to Kanas hospital. Many of them are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. Some people were discharged after receiving treatment.

Health conditions of the sick are stable but not out of danger, a team of doctors treating the critical persons said adding that the team remains watchful on any new developments.

Some people vomited and had loose motions after returning to their respective homes from the reception, a doctor of the Kanas hospital said.

Details of the incident are still awaited.

PNN