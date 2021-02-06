Koraput: In a major crackdown Friday afternoon, a huge cache of explosives suspected to have been stored by Maoists was discovered by a team of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans from Borigi area under Narayanpatna police limits in Koraput district.

This was informed by Koraput Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Guntupalli at a presser held here in the evening.

The BSF along with Koraput District Voluntary Force (DVF) had been conducting combing operations in the region for the last two days. The anti-Maoist drive was carried out mainly at local villages like Kendaborigi, Mangalpur and Atmakonda in Koraput district, the SP said.

According to sources, the explosives including gelatin and detonators were kept in an HDPE container. The container was hidden in an underground bunker and was intended to be used targeting security forces operating in this region, a police official source stated.

The security forces recovered six SBML guns, three tiffin bombs, 50 gelatin sticks, 205 iron pipes meant for SBML guns, two claimer mines, 20 tiffin boxes, three kilogram of raw iron used in hand bombs including three black belts from a forest near Sureshi village.

Maoist uniforms and literatures were also seized from the camp.

Following recovery of the explosives, security forces have intensified the search operation.

PNN