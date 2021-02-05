Bhubaneswar: Even as the stand-off continues between Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over territories of bordering villages of Kotia panchayat in Koraput, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled development projects for the region Friday.

Also read: Husband beats wife to death over suspected ex-marital affair in Bhubaneswar, detained

The Odisha government’s action came, a couple of days after Andhra Pradesh announced panchayat elections in the villages of Kotia panchayat from February 13 and 17.

The CM inaugurated a number of welfare projects worth Rs 13 crore and laid the foundation stone of a high level bridge project worth Rs 5 crore in Kotia panchayat through video-conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said, “The state government has been striving for all-round development of Kotia. Steps will be taken to transform Kotia into a model panchayat in Odisha. Very soon, I will visit the panchayat and meet its people”.

The Odisha government had earlier announced a ‘Kotia development package’ worth Rs 150 crore for 21 disputed villages in the panchayat nearly a year back, an official source informed.

The CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian coordinated the programme. A special documentary on development of Kotia was screened on the occasion. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and several other senior officials were present during the function.

PNN