Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur police have detained a man for allegedly killing his wife over an extra-marital relationship Thursday evening. The accused has been identified as Rangalal Purty of Birsa Munda slum in Maitri Vihar area under Chandrasekharpur police limits here.

Police has sealed his house and sent the body of the deceased woman to Capital Hospital for post-mortem. The report of the post-mortem will be available Saturday, an official of the police station informed.

The accused allegedly beat his wife to death with a wooden stick. The forensic team is likely to recreate the crime scene Friday.

The deceased woman was identified as Mamina Purty. She was severely beaten following the family feud. Her husband suspected that Mamina was having an affair with another dweller of the slum.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. Details are still awaited as the investigation is under way.

PNN