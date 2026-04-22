Bhubaneswar: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Tuesday held a high-level review at Lok Seva Bhavan on Belpahar Municipality projects.

During the review, he directed that works slated for 2024–25 and 2025–26 but yet to begin must have their work orders cancelled, with fresh tenders floated immediately and funds arranged in the 2026–27 budget to expedite execution.

Minister Pujari also warned contractors against delays, directing officials to issue showcause notices and terminate contracts where timelines are not met. A high-level Housing and Urban Development department team will soon visit Belpahar to review stalled projects and assess ground issues, with the Minister stressing prompt action to ensure timely completion of ongoing works.

Key projects reviewed included a market complex, an urban homeless shelter under the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s Urban Development Scheme, a guest house, a weekly (Saturday) market, and pathway development, with the Minister setting a six-month completion target.

He also directed officials to prepare detailed plans from the tender stage and ensure strict monitoring of contractors by the executive officer and assistant engineer to meet deadlines.

Considering the ongoing severe heatwave, the Minister also reviewed drinking water supply arrangements and directed that tanker supply be ensured wherever required.

In a separate directive, he asked the Superintendent of Police and the local Inspector-in-Charge to take strict action against trucks illegally dumping fly ash in the Jharsuguda region.

The review also covered utilisation of funds from state allocations, Finance Commission grants, Western Odisha Development Council, District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and CSR sources. The Minister stressed 100 per cent utilisation of funds and faster execution of projects planned for 2026–27.

The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sahoo, the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of Belpahar Municipality, the executive officer, assistant engineer, and other public representatives and officials.