Kolkata: ‘Belur Math’, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Mutt and Ramakrishna Mission, has decided to throw open its gates to the devotees from June 15. The ‘Belur Math’ will do so after putting in place all safety measures required to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The gates of the sprawling premises of the mutt set up by Swami Vivekananada at Belur near here was closed since the lockdown was announced in March by the Centre. The mutt has devotees from across the globe.

The secretary of ‘Belur Math’ Ramakrishna Mutt and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Suvirananda issued a statement regarding the reopening. He said easing down of lockdown measures announced by the Centre and West Bengal did not indicate the threat caused by COVID-19 pandemic is over. Hence the mutt authorities thought it prudent to put in place all the measures required before opening the gates.

The statement was issued June 1, the day religious places of worship were thrown open by the West Bengal government.

“We had to think about both aspects – the issue of public health and also the wish of our devotees for having a darshan of the shrines of Swami Vivekananda, Sri Sarada Maa and Ramamrishna Paramahansa. But we believe spirituality and sceintific temperament must go hand in hand,” Swami Suvirananda told reporters Thursday.

“Therefore it is imperative for us to consult experts and put in place adequate arrangement and infrastructure, before opening the (Belur Math) gates,” Swami Suvirananda added.

The senior monk said the timing of the opening and closure of the shrine and all other details conforming the health protocol and guidelines will be announced be soon.

The mutt complex had become totally out of bound for visitors from March 24 when the lockdown was clamped. There was restricted entry to it since May 16.

