Berhampur: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation’s (BeMC) ambitious plan for construction of 2,000 rainwater harvesting projects in the Silk city here is set to miss the deadline as works for only 20 to 30 projects are in progress, a report said. The plan is aimed at addressing the depleting water table in the city amidst growing drinking water crisis. The structures are constructed in open spaces or on rooftops under the state sponsored Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan that would help create ecologically sustainable and climate resilient community assets.

The civic body has planned for construction of 50 rainwater harvesting projects in each ward of the city as well as in open spaces, government offices, public libraries, parks and Kalyan Mandaps (community centres) in the city. The projects have been assigned to women self-help groups (SHGs) that were asked to complete the works by June 15.

However, with works moving at snail’s pace and the SHGs only working on 20 to30 projects, the civic body is set to miss the deadline. Reports said that not a single project has been completed so far. Sources said the civic body has sanctioned Rs 38,700 each for the rooftop projects and Rs 30,000 each for projects in open spaces. The civic body has entrusted the women SHGs with the work which will help them earn a livelihood and make them self-reliant.

However, not a single project has been completed. On the other hand, the civic body had constructed 500 such projects including those on government offices by spending around Rs 20,000 to 25,000 on each project. However, several such projects have allegedly become destroyed and are lying defunct now.

Locals have demanded early completion of the projects and revival of the defunct ones. Observers claimed burial of several water bodies and construction of high-rises is the reason behind the depleting groundwater level in the city. When contacted, Smita Dash, Nodal CEO of BeMC, said work is going on in several projects and they will be completed and made operational very soon.