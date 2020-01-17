Port Elizabeth: Ben Stokes (38 batting) survived several scares but featured in a 76-run late afternoon partnership with Ollie Pope (39 batting) as England reached 224 for four wickets at close on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa here Thursday.

England’s talisman, named ICC ‘Cricketer of the Year’ on the eve of the Test and Pope will have to continue their work Friday if England are to breathe easy on a pitch which has juice for the bowlers. Their partnership however, unshackled England and handed them a good platform to potentially go on and make a significant first-innings total.

England’s plan for the openers to occupy the crease, tiring out the bowlers and softening the ball, was diligently on course as they reached 61-0 at lunch.

But 15 minutes into the afternoon session, Dom Sibley (36) was the first wicket to fall as Kagiso Rabada (2/48) had him caught at backward square-leg.

Zak Crawley (44) went next just six runs short of a maiden Test half victory in similar fashion, to a sharp diving catch by Rassie van der Dussen off Anrich Nortje’s bowling, as the runs began to dry up and the pressure mounted.

The score progressed slowly to 117-2 at tea after which Joe Denly, who made 25 off 100 balls, was dismissed leg before wicket to Maharaj following a review, which showed the ball clipped his pad before hitting his bat as he played back to the spinner.

Captain Joe Root (27), who won the toss at the start of the day and elected to bat, was then castled by a delivery from Rabada that stayed low and hit the top of his off stump. He was given a screaming send off by the feisty Rabada.

Stokes lived a charmed existence in the early part of his innings with South Africa twice unsuccessful with reviews off Maharaj’s bowling.

There was also a difficult potential catch missed by Pieter Malan at silly mid-off and a better chance to Faf du Plessis at slip off debutant Dane Paterson, that fell agonisingly short.

But Stokes rode his luck to leave England in a strong position and better satisfied than their hosts after the first day.

“It was very attritional cricket but in the end a good day that puts us in a good position,” Crawley said.

Brief scores: England 224 for 4 (Zak Crawley 44, Ollie Pope 39 batting, Ben Stokes 38 batting, Kagiso Rabada 2/48) vs South Africa. Match to continue.

Agencies