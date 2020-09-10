Kolkata: BJP chief JP Nadda launched Thursday a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal. JP Nadda , accused it of having an ‘anti-Hindu’ mindset and pursuing ‘minority appeasement’ policies.

Nadda slammed the ruling party in West Bengal for running a ‘corrupt dispensation’ in the state. He said even Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy was sullied by TMC-backed land mafia at Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan.

“When the entire country was watching the ‘bhoomi pujan’ (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal, August 5. This was done to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level,” Nadda said.

“In sharp contrast, lockdown was withdrawn due to ‘Bakrid’. This shows that the West Bengal government’s policies are driven by an anti-Hindu mindset and appeasement politics,” Nadda added. He was digitally addressing the newly-formed state committee of the saffron party.

Nadda also hit out at the West Bengal government over the ongoing political killings in the state. He wondered why the ‘champions of democracy’ were silent on the ‘death of more than 100 BJP activists’ West Bengal.

Nadda also said that the Narendra Modi government has shown the world how to successfully fight COVID-19.