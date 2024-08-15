Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Thursday termed the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital a ‘shame to civil society,’ while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the “CPI(M)-BJP” for the incident, amid a week of protests by junior doctors over the alleged rape-murder of a doctor.

Around midnight, a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

Police detained nine persons for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Even as Banerjee accused the CPI(M) and BJP of carrying out the vandalism to create disturbances in the state, the saffron camp criticised the state administration for failing to protect the protesting doctors and prevent the vandalism, demanding that the army be deployed if the TMC government cannot control the situation.

The young woman doctor, whose body was found August 9, was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, the CBI, probing the case, has requested the call details of the civic volunteer, met with the victim’s family members, and questioned the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, which has jurisdiction over the area where the incident took place.

Healthcare services in the state have remained crippled for seven days in a row due to the cease-work by junior doctors demanding justice for their colleagues, with emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

Governor Bose visited the hospital Thursday afternoon to assess the situation and spoke with agitating doctors.

“Yesterday’s vandalism is a shame to civil society. It’s a shame to all of humanity that young girls are not protected. This bloodbath cannot be allowed anymore. This must stop,” Bose told reporters.

He added, “I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open.”

Talking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan in the evening, Banerjee said the “CPI(M)-BJP” have jointly carried out this vandalism to create disturbances in Bengal.

“Some political parties – CPI(M)-BJP – are behind the attack and it has carried out vandalism and attack to malign the state and create disturbances. I don’t blame the students and the agitating doctors,” she said.

Those behind the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital are outsiders, the CM said.

Banerjee said she will hit the streets Friday evening to demand justice for the deceased lady doctor.

The vandalism took place amidst widespread protests by women across the state in response to the “Reclaim the Night” campaign, rallying against the horrific alleged killing of the doctor.

The vandalism triggered strong reactions from various quarters. Nurses at the hospital staged protests against the violence, demanding enhanced security measures.

Meanwhile, doctors asserted that the attack was intended to demoralise their protests but only strengthened their resolve to seek justice for their colleagues.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who visited the premises last night, indicated that an investigation is underway and mentioned that a “malicious media campaign” might have exacerbated the situation.

“My men have also been injured in the attack… What have the police not done to crack this case? But there has been a malicious media campaign that has been going on,” he said.

The Calcutta High Court Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe to the CBI.

Protests erupted across the state on Independence Day, with thousands of women taking to the streets at midnight to protest the rape-murder of the doctor, spurred by the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign, which gained momentum on social media and spread to key areas in both small towns and major cities.

The BJP demanded the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of failing to maintain law and order, and announced that the party’s women’s wing will hold a candlelight rally at her Kalighat residence Friday to protest the vandalism.

“If the state government can’t control the situation, then they should call in the army. The CM should resign,” said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh countered, questioning whether CMs in BJP-ruled states have resigned for similar incidents.

“Did the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states resign when similar incidents took place? The answer is no. Whoever is involved in vandalism must be arrested regardless of party affiliations. The opposition is doing dirty politics over the incident,” he said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee condemned the vandalism at RG Kar as exceeding “all acceptable limits,” urging Goyal to arrest everyone responsible “within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations.”

Meanwhile, TMC leader and medical practitioner Santanu Sen, who was removed from his position as party spokesperson for airing his views, demanded that the culprits involved in the vandalism be arrested by Thursday night.

The SUCI (Communist) has called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal August 16 to protest the hospital vandalism but Banerjee responded by saying the state government does not support strikes and will ensure that normal life is not disrupted.

PTI