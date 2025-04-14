Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested the accused in the sensational molestation case involving two women in Bengaluru, sources confirmed Monday, adding that the man was nabbed in a Kerala village.

A video of the accused molesting two women in a residential locality during the early hours had gone viral, raising concerns over women’s safety in the city.

The arrested individual has been identified as 26-year-old Santosh Daniel. The Sadduguntepalya Police apprehended him in a village in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

The accused had taken shelter at a friend’s place without disclosing anything about the incident. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

According to the police, they examined over 1,600 CCTV footage clips to track down the accused after the incident came to light. Two special teams were formed, and based on technical leads, they searched for him in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

After the incident surfaced, the accused switched off his mobile phone and fled. He travelled to Hosur and Krishnagiri before reaching Kerala. He later contacted a friend with whom he had previously worked in Bengaluru, police said.

The investigation began based on a complaint filed by a resident, Lokesh Gowda. Police managed to identify the accused’s bike registration number, tracked his address in Bengaluru, and launched a manhunt.

Police sources revealed that the accused was unemployed and appears to be a habitual offender.

A video showing two young women being targeted by a man in the early hours in a residential locality went viral on social media.

The 17-second video showed two women walking down a deserted street flanked by houses on both sides. A tall, well-built man approaches them from behind, pushes one of the women aside, sexually harasses the other, and then escapes. The video also captures the visibly shaken women standing briefly to catch their breath before quickly leaving the scene.

The incident occurred at around 2am of April 4 in the jurisdiction of the Sadduguntepalya police station. The video went viral Sunday. Police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by a local resident and launched a search for the accused while collecting additional evidence.

Residents of the area expressed shock over the incident, stating that such occurrences were unprecedented in their locality. They added that with the rise in PG accommodations in the area, the police must intensify night patrolling to ensure safety.

Reacting to the rise in incidents of sexual assaults and harassment in Bengaluru during night hours, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had stated that “such incidents happen here and there in a big city”. The statement stirred a huge controversy. After the backlash, he expressed regret over his remarks.

