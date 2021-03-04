New Delhi: Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government’s ‘Ease of Living Index’ Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

Of the 49 cities ranked on livability index in the ‘million-plus population’ category, Delhi figures in the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom.

According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla topped the category of cities with ‘population less than million’.

In this category, Bhubaneshwar was ranked second, Silvassa came third, and they were followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Davangere and Tiruchirapalli.

Muzaffarpur figured at the bottom of the livability index for 62 cities in the ‘less than million population’ category.

New Delhi Municipal Council topped the ‘Municipal Performance Index’ in the ‘less than million’ population category. It is followed by Triputi, Gandhinagar, Karnal, Salem, Tiruppur, Bilaspur, Udaipur, Jhansi and Tirunelveli.

Indore topped the ‘Municipal Performance Index’ in the million-plus population category.

In this category, Surat came second, followed by Bhopal, Pimpri Chinchawad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Greater Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Vadodara.

