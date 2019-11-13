Bengaluru: Seven young YouTubers were arrested on charges of scaring people on the streets of Bengaluru last night. Dressed in blood-stained white robes, seven young men played ghost prank and recorded their “spooked out” reactions, police said.

Soon after their arrests, the prank videos were widely shared on the internet. In the viral videos, young men dressed like “ghosts” are seen running towards auto-rickshaw drivers and motorists. In one of the videos, they also tried to spook out a man sleeping on the pavement in Yeshwanthpur area of the city.

The men, in their early 20s, who according to reports, make prank videos for their YouTube channel “Kooky Pedia” were arrested on the complaint of an auto-rickshaw driver.

“Seven persons identified as Shaan Malik, Nivad, Samuel Mohamad, Mohamad Akhyub, Shakeeb, Syed Nabeel, Yusuf Ahmad have been arrested for wrongful restraint, insult, criminal intimidation, among others,” senior police officer Shahikumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.