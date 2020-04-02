New Delhi: With the whole country locked down due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, people working far from their native place face a harrowing time when an emergency breaks out back home.

But as tales of solidarity and help attest, there are people aplenty to amidst the crisis and horror of the fast-spreading deadly virus.

One such tale is of a daily wager who was stuck in Delhi when his mother died in an accident back home in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

The woman died after she got stuck in a wood crushing machine at a mill where she worked. The owner managed to contact the police station under which her village came, and her fellow villagers contacted her only son Mukesh ‘Tipu’ Yadav who works in Delhi.

But, he had no way to reach home. Somehow, the matter came to the attention of social activist Yogita Bhayana who consoled the boy and arranged all help with the cooperation of district police and local politicians in Bihar.

Not only this, Bhayana also provided her own car along with her brother Hemant Kumar to drop take Tipu to Bhagalpur.

The whole incident came to light, when she tweeted about it.

RJD interim President Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his support. “In these times of grief, we stand with Mukesh (Tipu) and are making all efforts with the authorities to bring him to his mother,” he said in a tweet.

Yadav also urged all authorities concerned to give a special pass to Mukesh to facilitate his return home.

Finally, the boy reached home Wednesday night and then carried out the cremation of his mother.

IANS