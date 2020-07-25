Berhampur: The government ITI, Berhampur, received good response from recruiters who carried out an online campus placement. As many as 374 students participated in the programme out of which 293 students got offers in Bangalore, New Delhi and Chennai-based companies.

Students so selected have received digital appointment letters and will join work in the first week of August. This was stated here by Principal Rajat Panigrahi. The authorities said many companies have approached them to conduct interviews through digital platform due to restrictions caused by COVID-19.

“The object behind the digital recruitment process was to build the confidence of job seekers at a time when mass lay-offs have dented the confidence of students and thousands returned from their workplace in the wake of the pandemic,” he said.

The companies have sought the permission of the district administration and made arrangements of special buses to take the recruits to their workplaces.

