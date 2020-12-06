Berhampur: Police seized over six kilograms of and 240kg silver from a car Saturday night during routine patrolling under Gosani Nuagaon police limits in Ganjam district. The occupants of the car failed to provide any official document regarding the material they were carrying. Hence three men were detained by the police for illegally transporting such huge amounts of gold and silver. They are being interrogated.

“We suspect that the valuables were being smuggled from Tamil Nadu to some other destination. The seized car bears registration number of Tamil Nadu. A detailed probe in this regard is under way,” said Berhampur additional SP Pravat Routray.

Valuation of the seized metals was estimated to be over Rs 4 crore.

Police are investigating whether the seized materials are stolen. They are also trying to find out whether the detailed persons have any criminal links.

PNN