Sambalpur: In an untoward incident Saturday evening, a jumbo was killed after being hit by Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Intercity Express while it was crossing the railway track.

The incident occurred near Gargadbahal village between Jujumura and Hatibari area in Sambalpur district.

According to an eye-witness, the tusker in a herd was crossing the railway track on Sambalpur-Talcher route when it was run over by the speeding train at around 6.30pm.

On being informed, Sambalpur divisional forest officer (DFO) Sanjeet Kumar including other forest officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation in this regard.

The pachyderm was about 15 years old, the DFO said.

“The exact reason as to how the jumbo died can be ascertained after a post-mortem of its carcass,” said a forest official.

Notably, the carcass of a 12-year-old elephant was spotted in a paddy field at Jadu Loisinga area under Sadar range in Sambalpur district December 1. The pachyderm had died after coming in contact with a trap of live electric wire the previous night.

PNN