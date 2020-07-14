Berhampur: With the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths continuing to spiral in Ganjam district, the police Monday sealed the First Gate for an indefinite period to prevent the entry of outsiders into this city.

The First Gate, a major entry point to the city, was sealed on the direction of DIG (South-Western range) Satyabrata Bhoi and Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra. Two sections of police force led by an inspector have been deployed at First Gate to oversee the implementation of the order.

The last two weeks have seen a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases which is indicative of the disease penetrating into every ward of the city. In this case, stepping out of house is fraught with high risk. This has become a cause of concern for the administration and the Berhampur Municipal Corporation as they battle to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking to reporters, IIC Prasant Kumar Bhupati of Bada Bazaar police station Monday said violators, especially people from rural and adjoining areas, are regularly entering the city despite imposition of shutdown.

They are entering the city on various pretexts such as to purchase medicines or to visit a doctor and unnecessarily crowding the city. He said such unnecessary entries will no more be tolerated as this has led to a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city. Likewise, the other entry points will be sealed soon, he said.

The situation in Ganjam is critical with the number of COVID-19 positive cases and death toll increasing by the day. This has also worsened the situation in Berhampur which witnesses a mad rush of residents to buy essentials and other products as soon as lockdown restrictions are eased a little.

Moreover, the behaviour of violators is a cause of concern as they never abide by the rules and roam around the city on their two-wheelers for no reason at all. Many violators have been penalised but that has failed to deter them.

PNN