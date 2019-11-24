Nowadays, we spend most of our time looking at screens: be it a computer screen at work, a mobile phone screen to make a call or a TV screen to relax. The main problem from staring at a screen too long is eyestrain.

From smartphones to the computer, we are using our eyes to stare at small fonts and images more than ever before. There are a few simple exercises and take best foods to keep our eyes healthy, that you can carry out that hardly require much time or effort.

Here are the best foods for the computer and mobile users:

Leafy vegetables: Leafy vegetables are the ultimate leafy green when it comes to improving eyesight. The small leaf is packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, which are healthy antioxidants your eyes need. These antioxidants help to prevent free radicals in the eyes. When free radicals are present, they lead the cells in your eyes to die off. They can leave you open to various vision conditions and diseases.

Omega-3 rich food: People can also meet the recommended omega-3 intake by eating plant-based foods, including omega-3-rich vegetables, nuts, and seeds. The best food sources of beneficial omega-3 fatty acids are cold-water fish, which are high in both DHA and EPA. It plays an important role in eye health. DHA is naturally concentrated in the retina of the eye and is thought to promote healthy retinal function.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a health powerhouse. You can find it in fruits like oranges, kiwi, and strawberries, as well as vegetables like broccoli, mustard greens, and peppers. In addition to providing antioxidants, it can also help slow cataracts and provide needed eye vitamins for macular degeneration.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E may serve as a great antioxidant and agent against cataracts and macular degeneration as well. You can find Vitamin E in many nuts, like almonds, peanuts, and pine nuts, along with dried apricots and sunflower seeds.

