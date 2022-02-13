New Delhi: Every year, Valentine’s Day is a promise of love and joy, an occasion to express how much someone means to you, an occasion to cherish a relationship or begin one. Here’s thoughtfully curated list of gifts for him and her.

FOR HER

Gifting

1. Love Stories by Zevame

It’s a Love Story, baby, just say yes! This collection presents a rich all-lace pattern in two deep and bright hues including red and purple. Write your own love story the way you want it to be when you’re backed with this beautifully glam design that is bound to steal hearts. Choose between padded, wired, strapless, and more because they comfortably go under all your outfits!

Starting at Rs 500/- Available online

2. Heart-shaped Bon Bons (Pack of 6) by Colocal

Let’s preface this by saying that we relish chocolates all year long guilt-free, however, Valentine’s Day makes for a special occasion to give as well as enjoy chocolates with your loved ones. This Valentine’s Day celebrate the love with Colocal as they prepare to make it extra sweet for you with their limited offer items

Priced at Rs 695/- Available till 20th February 2022 instore and https://colocal.in/

3. Graffiti White Sneakers For Women by Woods

Casual sneaker for women in white is made from premium leather and features a casual lace-up style, metal eyelets, comfortable sole and graffiti design on them. The round toe graffiti sneakers with a bold print on it will make you stand out.

Price on request. Available on www.woodlandworldwide.com

4. Impress Your Partner With The Gift Of Love by Paksha

This Valentine’s day, impress your loved ones with the joy of handcrafted elegance. Our collection is designed with a touch of lightness that can be carried through occasions, from day tonight. Skillfully handcrafted by the artisans, the jewellery pieces in pink semi-precious stones form an alluring accessory for eventful occasions. The pieces are made of 925 Silver with 1.0 microns Gold Plating. The style ranges from modern, contemporary to traditional. Just take your pick. Nothing can replace the love you hold for your special someone, a Paksha can merely remind them of it.

Price range between Rs 1500 – 20,000/- Available on www.paksha.com

5. Go Chic With Masaba Valentine Hamper from Chicnutrix

Fast&Up’s Plant Protein Isolate, filled with the goodness of high-quality clean ingredients, is a gift your spouse or partner will appreciate. This power-packed all-natural 100% plant protein powder comes in a delicious Ghana Chocolate flavour and is made with pea and brown rice protein, is vegan and suitable for all kinds of diets. What’s more, you can use this protein powder innovatively to surprise your partner with a special smoothie or dessert to add some sweetness to your romance.

Priced at Rs 1200/- Available on https://www.fastandup.in/ and https://www.amazon.in

6. Philips ThermoProtect Hair Dryer 3000 series

The ThermoProtect Hair Dryer 3000 Series comes with a uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment which powerfully mixes warm air from the hairdryer through the holes and cool air from the surroundings to provide for everyday care. The advanced Ionic Care system generates up to 20** million ions per drying session, intensifying the hair’s shine. It has precise control with 6 heat and speed settings. It also comes with a cool setting option to fix any kind of style.

Price on request. Available online

7. The Gusto Tan Tote Bag

Made for the Charismatic Soul, the Infinity Tote offers an ample amount of storage thanks to its 3-in-1 design. Made with premium quality vegan leather and finished with corduroy linings, the Infinity comes with a storage pouch to carry your essentials like make-up, skincare, wallet, phone, charger and a separate detachable mini pouch to carry sanitiser, mask and wipes. The insides of the Infinity tote feature dedicated space for stationary and an easy access hook for your car and house keys. The centre compartment has a 15-litre capacity and can easily fit in up to 13-inch laptops.

Priced at Rs 3,999/- Available on https://www.thegusto.in/

8. Swarovski’s UNA Bracelet

Built around the gentle heart shape created when swans greet, the Swarovski Swan transforms into a stunning symbol of forever as part of the new product family Una, in Swarovski’s Collection III. Designed as a symbol of unity – not just for a day, but for eternity – this tantalizing tribute breathes new life into Swarovski’s beloved brand logo. Una Bracelet – Heart, Small, White, Rose-gold tone Plated.

Priced at Rs 9,950/- Available online

9.The Valentine collection by Sangeeta Boochra

The collection includes everything thing from statement necklaces and bracelets that can be saved for once-in-a-lifetime events or a simple pair of earrings and rings that can be added to their everyday rotation. The jewellery is skillfully crafted and is available in 18k yellow, white and pink gold. Whether you are looking to treat yourself or surprise a loved one, these baubles make it an occasion to remember.

Price on request. Available online

10. Celebrate The Day Of Love With Kama Ayurveda

The season of love is here, and with it, comes the time to pamper your loved ones! If you’ve planned a surprise for that special someone Kama Ayurveda presents an array of the most thoughtfully curated beauty boxes.

Priced at Rs 3,750/- Available online at www.kamaayurveda.com or instore across India

11. Kalyan Jewellers’ Valentine Day Collection

Celebrate your anniversary with Kalyan Jewellers exclusive heart shape diamond pendant with a ruby embedded in the centre. The best way to celebrate your moments of togetherness.

Price on request. Available online

12. Oh V Furbie bag by Outhouse

The OH V Furbie bag embodies the Outhouse vision of contemporary design and handcrafted excellency. Made with vegan leather and adorned with faux fur, this bag is made for women who are unapologetically themselves. The romantic pink hue of the bag will have you falling in love all over again.

Priced at Rs 16,950/- Available on https://outhouse-jewellery.com/ and Outhouse Jewellery stores across India

13. Peacock Blue From Tribe Amrapali

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, comes the confusion of how to pamper your loved ones with the perfect gift. What better way to dazzle up the cheer on your lady love’s face than gifting her some quintessential jewellery pieces. Instead of opting for a single jewellery piece, why not pamper them with a timeless gift set, pairing statement hearings with a classic neckpiece to express the magnitude of your love. Tribe Amrapali presents a range of versatile traditional and westernized jewellery options to strengthen the ties of love between you and your special someone. Stunning contemporary set studded with turquoise and Lapis stones

Priced at Rs 9,836/- Available on https://www.tribeamrapali.com/

14. Love at first sight by Pepperfry

For the old-school romantics, a picturesque dinner table setting straight out of a rom-com movie is a must-have! Well, if that’s on your list, don’t let the pandemic rain on your parade. Set up an indoor winsome setting by spreading a solid hue rich silk table runner on the dining table. Adorably express your feelings by bringing the Heart Shape Pink 7.5 Inch Ceramic Side Plate By Nestasia and then go on to illuminate the setting with their favourite scented candle placed on the Horus Gold Iron & Glass Votive Candle Stand By Home4U

Priced at Rs 1,040/- Available on www.pepperfry.com

15. Say ‘I do.’ with De Beers Forevermark

Exciting to give and exhilarating to receive, De Beers Forevermark jewellery designs feature responsibly sourced diamonds that are hand-selected for their beauty. Created for marking special moments and wearing them every day, Forevermark diamond jewellery is timeless with a twist.

Price on request. Available on https://www.forevermark.com/en-in/store-locator/ or online at https://www.forevermark.com/en-in/collections/valentines-day/

16. Zippered Love Diamond Ring by Melorra

High polish yellow gold ring with a heart motif encrusted with surface prong set diamonds with a rhodium finish and zipper teeth forming the band.

Priced at Rs 17,245/- Available on https://www.melorra.com/diamond-rings/zippered-love-diamond-rings_product_17351_18/

17. Star Fringe Slider by MoonRay

Star Fringe Slide is the perfect day slide that transitions effortlessly into an evening look as well. The shoe upper is crafted with layered fringes and star studs. The shoe beds have extra cushioning for all-day comfort and are crafted with our signature MoonRay design. The shoe bed and the upper are designed with different colour trim for a contemporary flair.

Priced at Rs 5,500/- Avialable on www.moonray.in

18. Payal Singhal Classic Gift Hamper For Women

Gift a perfect curation of products from Payal Singhal. This gift hamper consists of:

1) White Abutilon And Brown Abutilon print reversible 3 ply Mask

2) Matching printed Pouch

3) Matching printed Hairband

4) White Abutilon print silk mull Scrunchie. The Mask is a reusable and washable three-layered protective cloth mask with reversible prints so that you can wear it both ways and match it with multiple looks. The top and bottom layers are made of 75 per cent Cotton and 25 per cent Silk with a layer of 100 per cent cotton in the middle for better protection and breathability. Sits comfortably on the ear with printed ear loops, which gives it an overall premium look. Ideal for all-day use. Comes along with a matching printed Pouch that fits elegantly in your purse or bag and a matching printed hairband to accentuate your look even further. Please Note: Print placement may vary slightly as compared to the images shown. These are not medical grade masks. The Gift Hamper is placed in an exclusive Payal Singhal Gift Box.

Priced at Rs 2,350/- Available exclusively on www.payalsinghal.com

19. Soak & Slather Berry Bath Set by The Body Shop India

Frosted Berries fragrance is a traditional winter red berries with a modern frosted sweetness, this delicious scent combines notes of cranberries, blackcurrant and raspberry for a juicy infusion of festive fruits. When it comes to fool-proof Christmas gift ideas, this treat box makes a lovely gift for her or him.

Priced at Rs 3,195/- Available on https://www.thebodyshop.in/soak-slather-berry-bath-set.html

20. BLUSH Assorted Gift Set by VAHDAM India

A captivating trio of 3 of our unique blends with impeccable taste and a host of health benefits.

Priced at Rs 999/- Avialble on https://bit.ly/3owzrVqhttps://bit.ly/3owzrVq

21. Snow Globe With Castle by Nestasia

From cute heart-shaped cocktail glass to love angel showpiece, we have curated a special collection that you will definitely want to buy be it for your loved one or for yourself.

Priced at Rs 1,990/- Available on https://nestasia.in/collections/valentine

22. Loafers by ALDO

With the right mood for a tinge of love in the air, fall for Aldo’s must-haves to surprise your beloved.

Price on request. Available on ALDO

23. Love Bag by Miraggio

Love is in the air and we are #InLoveWithMiraggio bags. Whether you’re planning to step out for an intimate dinner or a picnic with your loved one, the latest collection is the perfect arm candy.

Price Rs 3499/- onwards. Available exclusively on http://www.miraggiolife.com

24. Martine Patent Leather Pump

The Martine pump is crafted in Italy from patent calf leather with a leg-flattering pointed toe and sleek, wrapped stiletto heel. Slip them on to sharpen up nearly any look.

Priced at Rs 58,000/- Now 29,000/- Available on https://bit.ly/3JhZ3Np

25. Vitamin- C Combo Set by O3+

Vitamin C Cleanser Foaming Wash, Vitamin C Cellulose Mask, Vitamin C Face Wash, Vitamin C & Turmeric Glow Gel Cream and Vitamin C Serum Glow. O3+ promises to deliver desired results with no harsh chemical composition in their holistic skincare, haircare range.

Priced at Rs 2,240/- Available on https://www.o3plus.com/o3-products/shop-by-category/vitamin-c-range.html www.o3plus.com & www.amazon.in

26. Feel the kick of love with FILA!

The Italian athleisure brand brings to you exclusive new pieces of the Disruptor II collection – ranging from the 110 Year Anniversary collectable to the classic Disruptors with a twist! From unique colour hues to keeping its OG chunky styles, FILA is here to sweep you and your BAE off their feet!

Price Rs 8,499/- onwards. Available online

27. Aadvik Classic Camel Milk Chocolate

The Classic Camel Milk Chocolate is rich and creamy and will satisfy the taste buds of those who like chocolate’s plain and rich flavour. The Roasted Almond Variant has a sinfully ambrosial chocolatey texture and the Crunchy California Almonds are wrapped up in a bar of the goodness of delightful decadence.

The Coffee variant amalgamates the magic of lusciously fine chocolate with the essence of a delectable cup of coffee, in the contours of a compact chocolate bar. Meanwhile, chocoholics can also indulge and enjoy the taste of all three with their Assorted Pack. The specially curated Gift Box, with all three variants, is the perfect gifting option for your special ones this valentine’s day.

Price Rs 249/- onwards. Available on Amazon.in/ and https://aadvikfoods.com/

28. Valentines Day Collection by Le Jahaan

This collection is inspired by the colours of love. It comprises trays and multipurpose boxes with a space to store keepsakes, Jewelry, crystals, Chocolates, Wines, and any other useful items. Its striking appeal also makes it a statement piece for your home décor. This new collection comes in neutral colour palettes including red, pink, and black which embodies a classic appeal.

Price: Rs 2000/- onwards. Available on Instagram @le.jahaan

29. Comfy Matte Liquid Lipstick by FACES CANADA

The all-new Comfy Matte Liquid Lipstick with almond oil serves the multi-purpose of being non-drying, non-sticky, transfer-proof and keeps your lips comfortable, all day long.

Priced at Rs 399/- Available on Faces Canada, Nykaa, Purplle. Apart from the D2C platforms, the Comfy Matte Liquid Lipstick is available at your nearest cosmetic store.

30. The Garden Party by The Real B

TheRealB is all set to keep you straight in the upcoming summer mood with its all-chic and flower-powered collection ‘The Garden Party’. Striking the perfect balance between dressy and casual, this collection features easy and urbane silhouettes that guarantee turning heads at that backyard barbeque. The Garden Party styles include dresses, skirts, co-ords, denim and more in the balmy shades of pastels that create an aesthetic clean and neutral look.

Price on request. Available on https://www.therealb.in/garden-party

31. Handloom Banarasi Saree by Sacred Weaves

When it comes to gifting a saree, It is a well-known fact that sarees hold a special place in women’s hearts, and are an integral piece of clothing in a woman’s closet. The fabric of Banarasi silk sarees wins hearts in seconds. If you are looking to buy Banarasi silk sarees online for your loved ones, then sacredweaves.com offers luxurious designs at affordable rates.

Price on request.

32. Smoor Truly Gifted Pralines by Smoor Chocolates

It’s that time of the year when we celebrate all things love and romance and what better way to spend it than with your special someone and the sweetest gesture of love- all things chocolates!

Priced at Rs 999/- Available on https://smoor.in/collections/valentines-day-special

33. MyGlamm LIT XOXO perfume collection

Launching five new fragrances just in time for Valentine’s Day, MyGlamm’s ‘Love’ inspired collection is here to ensure that the sweet notes of love leave a signature scent wherever you go. The different notes of a perfume speak a lot about our personality and so do the notes of love. Sassy, bold or a little dreamy, we all have our own way to express the feeling, our own language. But what if we bring all these notes together with our loved perfume?

Price on request. Available online.

34. Versace Watches – Spring-Summer 2022 Collection

This year pink is the colour of love. Versace has chosen a sweet yet bold pastel shade for the special edition watches devoted to couples in love: Medusa Icon.

The pink leather strap with a metal loop echoes the Medusa and adds to the sense of light, giving the watch a young, contemporary personality with a hit of frivolity. Strong Italian design combined with a timeless precision.

Priced at Rs 1,10,100/- Medusa Icon is available at leading retail outlets pan India.

35. Vanity Case by Nappa Dori

Exclusively handcrafted in sheet metal and powder coated with genuine leather straps and details. The inner part is provisioned with three compartments for cosmetics and a vertical mirror specially designed for women. The case can be secured with chrome finished hardware and is accompanied by a shoulder strap.

Priced at Rs 12,000/- Available on https://www.nappadori.com/vanity-case-pink.html

FOR HIM

1. Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition by Julien Colombier

Maison Hennessy pays tribute to nature with joyful and luxurious Limited Editions by the French artist Julien Colombier. Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition is the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day – for cognac connoisseurs and art lovers alike. This limited edition Hennessy VS features Colombier’s trademark botanical motifs in paint and coloured chalk along with grapes and vine leaves inspired by the vineyards of the Cognac region. A stylish reimagining of a classic design.

Price: Mumbai- Hennessy Very Special (700ml) – Rs 6231, Delhi- Hennessy Very Special (700ml) – Rs 8060/- Available across all cities (Except Delhi)

2. A Whimsical Bow Tie by Gargee

Exquisite Bow Ties complements a casual stoic outfit with a shirt and no jacket, which is suitable for most days to look extra stylish. Crafted and designed in various materials like silk, cotton, satin and the latest addition being the wood to adorn the semi-formal attire of someone special.

Price on request, available on https://gargee.com/

3. Zlade Ballistic Luxury Gift Box

This gift box will do just that! The Ballistic Luxury Gift Box includes 1 Ballistic Manscaping Trimmer, 1 Intimate Wash for Men and 1 Intimate Cologne Gel for Men. It contains a private part trimmer for men specifically designed to shave the most intimate parts of the body, even on and around the private parts. The safest trimmer around, to protect his manhood and his crown jewels, literally ballistic! It also has an intimate wash formulated to wash off all the dirt and bad odour from down there, keeping him fresh and ready to go, an intimate cologne gel made to keep him fresh and odour-free at all times.

Priced at Rs. 4499/- Available on https://www.zladeformen.com/product/ballistic-luxury-gift-box/

4. Philips Body Groomer BG1025/15

The Body Groomer Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin protection system that guards even the most sensitive body area and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go.

Priced at Rs 1,595/- Available online

5. Swatch X Peanut Watch

Swatch watches are taken over by Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Featuring Charles M. Schulz iconic characters, the collection is bursting with imagination and great moments from the Peanuts comic strip, delivering fun for the wrist that’s guaranteed to bring out people’s inner child.

Priced at Rs 6500 onwards. Available on https://www.myntra.com/swatch-watches

6. Coffeeza’s Stunning Range Of Coffee Machines And Capsules

This Valentine’s, elevate your coffee dates at home and espresso your love with the perfect #mycupoflove from Coffeeza. Coffee aphrodisiacs can avail amazing deals on coffee machines, which includes the newly launched FREE machine plan, EMI buying options and discounts. Whether you want to gift these to a loved one or spoil yourself with great coffee, you can be assured of massive savings on every deal.

Price on request. Available on www.coffeeza.com

7. Platinum Love Bands by Platinum Days of Love

When one draws from each other’s strengths, they become a united force and stand resolute in the face of changing times. These Platinum Love Bands with matched geometric textures, serve as an ode to the love that remembers all the times one mirrored each other’s courage, never afraid to face what was thrown.

Price on request. Available online

8. Fujifilm Instax Cupid Box

Instax has been the favourite gift of choice for couples and friends celebrating love and companionship. With the new Instax Cupid Box, Fujifilm is bringing together people to create, capture and cherish their lovely memories.

The newly launched, special-edition limited-run Cupid Box will be available in two variants: Instax Mini 11 and Mini 9 and can be bought online and offline. Currently available at a discount across platforms, the box will include an Instax Mini 9 or 11 camera, Instax Mini Glossy Film Pack (10×2 pack), Instax Fridge Magnets (5 pack), Instax LED Bunting, Batteries and a Camera Strap. The Cupid Box is the perfect Valentine’s Day gifting option and is a part of Instax’s endeavour to allow people to capture their memories on special days, instantly.

The price of the box will start from INR 6,499/- (for Instax Mini 11) and INR 4,999 (for Instax Mini 9). Available online

9. Michael Kors At The Collective Men Black SLiders

For the fine man, who enjoys being pampered once in a while, what better gift could there be than to gift him his favourite luxe brand.

Priced at Rs 9,500/- Available online

10. Charcoal Facial Kit by Bombay Shaving Company

Gift a skintastic experience to your loved one with this Charcoal Facial Kit. Make sure the glow on your loved one’s face is doubled with this skin rejuvenating gift kit that deep cleanses the pores, detoxifies the skin, and repairs it. Your love + Charcoal Facial Kit = The Perfect Valentine’s. This kit includes a Charcoal Face Wash – 45g, Charcoal Face Scrub – 45g, a Charcoal Peel Off Mask – 60g. a Charcoal Face Pack – 50g, and a Charcoal Face Sheet Mask.

Priced at Rs 855/- Available on bombayshavingcompany.com, Amazon, Flipkart and other marketplaces.

11. Watch Roll by The Leather Story

Watch your loved ones roll in happiness when you gift the premium Watch Roll from the Leather Story, securely holding up to three watches that you can keep in your wardrobe, bedside table or even travel within your suitcase. Convenience in a box, the watch roll is the perfect gift for horologists.

Priced at Rs 4,495/- Available on http://www.theleatherstory.com/

12. Ps Men By Payal Singhal Luxe Gift Hamper For Men (Set Of 4)

Gift a perfect curation of products from PS Men by Payal Singhal. This gift hamper consists of 1) Purple and White Ikat Star print reversible 3 ply Mask 2) Matching printed Pouch 3) Purple Ikat Star print crepe Tie 4)Purple Ikat Star print silk mull Pocket Square. The mask is a reusable and washable three-layered protective cloth Mask with reversible prints so that you can wear it both ways and match it with multiple looks. Top and bottom layers are made of 75% Cotton & 25% Silk with a layer of 100% cotton in the middle for better protection and breathability. Sits comfortably on the ear with printed ear loops, which gives it an overall premium look. Ideal for all-day use. It comes along with a matching printed pouch that fits elegantly in your bag. Please Note: Print placement may vary slightly as compared to the images shown. These are not medical grade masks. The Gift Hamper is placed in an exclusive PS Men by Payal Singhal Gift Box.

Priced at Rs 3,550/- Available exclusively on www.payalsinghal.com

13. ViewSonic M1+_G2 Smart LED Portable Projector

ViewSonic’s M1+_G2 Smart LED Portable Projector is a must-buy for travel freak to tech-savvy users. Light in weight, portable and embedded with best-in-class technology, this projector offers 300 LED lumens delivering a convenient, enjoyable entertainment experience anywhere. The projector comes with various features, its elegant design, and Harman Kardon Bluetooth provides an all-around immersive experience whether you’re watching movies, music videos, or listening to a live concert. Along with the integrated smart Wi-Fi connectivity, the M1+_G2’s USB Type-C connection puts a fun twist on streaming videos and face time with your friends by allowing you to project content directly from your phone, laptop, or tablet. M1+_G2 are a must-have for your next camping trip or outdoor excursion. The ‘Bluetooth Out’ feature adds more significance to the projector by allowing you to connect to external headphones or speakers that support Bluetooth. With its cutting-edge technology and advanced feature, the projector is a perfect buy for someone we love.

Priced at Rs 68,000/- the product is also available on Amazon for Rs 45,990/-

14. Casiotone keyboard

The Casiotone keyboard is especially useful for such occasions – it has been designed for people learning a musical instrument for the first time in their lives. You can connect it to your smartphone, download the Casio Music Space app on your phone and start learning any love song you wish to after downloading the song’s MIDI file. The beginner-friendly interface of the keyboard & the tempo control feature in the app makes this learning process quite easy.

Priced at Rs. 9,195/- Availability: Available exclusively on www.casioindiashop.com

15. Marvel Iron Man Frame Freezer

Qraa Men Iron Man Frame Freezer Anti-Ageing Kit’ comes as an all-in-one hamper that has taken men’s grooming to the next level altogether. This anti-ageing kit has been introduced to addresses the all-around nutrition and nourishment of the rough and tough skin of the men along with the hairs and beard and helps delay the ageing process in the most effective manner.

Priced at Rs 1200/- Available on https://bit.ly/3JeWlbD

16. Love Hangover Gift Box

A gift box fully charged with love and hangovers for Valentine. The gift box contains – 6 Fresh Cocktail Kits (perfect to set the mood), Romantic 10 Red Roses Bouquet (perfect for wishing Valentine and showing your deepest emotions), 2 Cocktail Glasses, and 8 Ferrero Chocolates Box (perfect for ending the night with little sweetness and love), and a Handwritten Love Note for your Valentine.

Priced at Rs 2499/- Available on https://bit.ly/3B9UAtr

17. aastey’s gender-fluid jacket

No matter your pronouns, aastey’s first gender-fluid jacket can be an excellent token of love for your Valentine. aastey believes that fashion is fluid and beautiful, and the oversized aastey gender-fluid jacket is an accurate representation of it. The gender-fluid jacket speaks volumes of the people who wear it and can easily become a style statement that represents who you are. The colour-blocked patterns make you stand out, while the fit of the jacket adds a zing to your outfit.

Priced at Rs 3,995/- Available on https://aastey.com/products/live-gender-fluid-jacket-cropped-1/

18. Birkenstock

If he prefers a mix of fashion and function, he will love the Birkenstock Gary, which is a flat lace-up shoe that is also perfect for wearing without socks thanks to its unlined finish that prevents rubbing. On the other hand, the casual Birkenstock Kyoto offers an optimum grip complemented by two decorative rivets and is made with high-quality nubuck leather and soft suede.

Price on request. Discover the collection across all Birkenstock stores or online at www.birkenstock.in

19. Corneliani’s V-Day gifting

Ditch the flowers and the card and level up your gifting game with Corneliani, where you can find everything chic and luxe to woo your man. The Italian luxury menswear and accessory brand launch their Valentine gifting edit to make you choose the perfect present for your beloved.

Price Rs 10,000/- Onwards Available at Corneliani boutique in Delhi: DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi # 011-46040711/22

20. Leather Sneakers With Hammered Details By Emporio Armani

Come celebrate the season of love with the Valentine’s Day edition by The Emporio Armani city filled with love to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Virtually stroll through its streets, and enter the special Mall Emporio Armani to discover the perfect gifts and discover what’s new: To make this a special one Emporio Armani presents its valentine’s day gifting guide to help you choose the perfect gift for your perfect one.

Price on request. Available on https://www.armani.com/en-in

21. Iconic Link Emerald + Quadro Pressed Melrose by Daniel Wellington

The Iconic Link Emerald features a glossy emerald green dial. Available in polished stainless steel with a vibrant silver finish or refined rose gold plating. A timepiece that brings a pop of color to your collection, one that commands attention with its striking design. The Quadro is our first square dial timepiece. Crafted with polished stainless steel and available in a refined rose gold plating or vibrant silver finish. Choose between the option of a white, black, or green patterned dial and a selection of pressed mesh or pressed leather straps. Elevate your look with a unique edge.

Priced at Rs 26,798.40/- Available on www.danielwellington.com

22. Myprotein Power Clothing

Picking a gift for partners who are health conscious can be a great task. If your partner is the one who loves going to the gym and also prefers style over comfort then Myproteins’ Gym activewear can be the right choice. One can choose from a wide collection of clothing which can be worn to the gym or for an outdoor party. They’ve got everything one needs to revive one’s fitness wardrobe.

Price: Rs 600/- onwards. Available on https://www.myprotein.co.in/

23. Sunscreen by The Derma Co

Sunscreen has been proved to be skin’s BFF protecting it through sun damage. This summer get the skin protected by the ideal sun protection of The Derma Co, having 1% Hyaluronic acid that holds the power of SPF 50 and P++++ formula. It is non-greasy, lightweight, fragrance-free and dissolves like water in the skin. The combination of Hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E helps in fighting sun damage, reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Priced at Rs 499/- Available on https://thedermaco.com/product/1-hyaluronic-sunscreen-aqua-gel

24. Royal Brierley Kilda Decanter by thinKitchen

Ideal for serving whiskey, wine and any other spirit, this unique decanter has been handcrafted in England and redefines luxury and functionality making it a memorable yet classy gift!

Priced at Rs 19,999/- Available on thinKitchen.in

25. The Ryle Skagen Watch

This pro-environment piece is crafted with sustainability at its heart and features a solar-powered dial with a matte finish. Available in two variants – charcoal steel, and a deep ocean dial with a midnight coloured- case, the piece can be completed with both mesh and eco-leather straps. The Ryle is perfect for the man who prefers a clean, classy look. Don’t look further, these timepieces are sure to complete your romantic evenings and leave you snuggling up with your partner.

Priced at Rs 13,495/- Available at select online and offline stores.

26. Lovestruck by XYXX

What better way to celebrate your man this Valentine’s Day than by gifting him a dose of comfort. XYXX, a premium men’s innerwear and loungewear brand, is set to Elevate your Everyday with a wide product offering across innerwear, loungewear, athleisure and even elevated basics.

For those who are looking to get their man a ‘cheeky’ gift this Valentine’s Day, XYXX’s introduces Lovestruck- a limited edition brief and trunk in a vibrant red to set the tone this Valentine’s Day.

Price on request. Available on https://xyxxcrew.com/

27. ARAKU Coffee

While it is tempting to simply carry on as though the whole day just doesn’t exist, there isn’t much fun in that. So, whether you’re dining alone, hunkering down with friends, or sharing the evening with an equally cliché-averse partner, there’s no reason why you can’t have your gloom and eat your way through it, too – big, wholesome bites, might we add.

Home deliveries only. Only Available on Feb 14, 2022, via the Airmenus platform. Open for pre-bookings starting Friday, Feb 4.

28. TABAC by Profumi Il Sesso

The classic whiff of tobacco; the burnt whiskey cigar, sits as the base of this blend, making it smell very familiar. The tonka bean and coffee juxtapose the Attar Mitti, which has already strengthened the blend at its base. The Ruh Gulab and hints of Attar Motia, make this blend dreamy but can never classify as a light one. Fit to play with the feminine, this resonates with the classic boy smell. The power play between tobacco and rose is the beauty of TABAC.

Priced at Rs 6500/- for 50 ml Available on https://www.nasoprofumi.com/

29. L’Occitan Hamper by L’Occitane

Sophisticated with an unexpected twist, the L’Occitan hamper suits the modern gentleman who has style and panache.

Priced at Rs 9,800/- Shop Valentines Gift Sets by clicking here.

30. HONEY & DOUGH

One of the most desirable bakeries of the Town Honey & Dough launches their New Valentine Menu. Enjoy a specially curated Menu that has specials like Valentine Small chocolate box, Valentine Vanilla Chocolate Strawberry cake, Valentine Red velvet cake, Valentine Pinatta cake box, Valentine cupcakes, Valentine brownies and more.

Available till 15th Feb At all honey dough outlets in Vasant Kunj, Gurgaon, Janakpuri, mall of India, Malviya Nagar, pacific mall-Tagore garden, defence colony etc

31. Movado, Raymond Viel Watch

The classic holiday to celebrate love and romance is here and it isn’t hard to nail it with a little forethought and planning. Whether it’s an evening dinner, a fancy proposal or a Netflix date, buying a gift for your significant other is a must. l. For all the women who love shopping for their men, there’s an array of Watches from Movado, Raymond Viel.

Shopping for your lover is made easier with this wide range only available on www.nykaafashion.com

32. Norman Laptop Bag

The Norman Laptop Bag is handcrafted in genuine leather and boasts two main compartments that are secured with a snap button and a zipper compartment along with a slip pocket at the back. The interior of the bag is striped with a cotton lining along with two pockets and a zipper pocket built in it. The padding keeps your laptop safe and the detachable shoulder strap can be adjusted to any size. It is fit to carry a standard laptop up to 15 inches.

Priced at Rs 14,500/