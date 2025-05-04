Reliance Jio has rolled out a powerful prepaid offer that’s turning heads in 2025. The new Jio recharge plan priced at Rs 899 provides an all-in-one package with high-speed data, unlimited calling, entertainment subscriptions, and cloud storage. Available via the MyJio App and the official website, this Jio recharge plan 2025 is designed for users who want long-term value without compromising on features.

The plan offers a 90-day validity with 2GB of high-speed data per day — totalling 180GB. On top of that, Jio is giving an additional 20GB as a bonus, bringing the total to 200GB. Even after exhausting the daily limit, users will continue to have internet access at 64 kbps.

As an unlimited calling plan it allows free voice calls across all networks and comes with 100 free SMS per day. Eligible customers can also enjoy unlimited TRUE 5G data, making it one of the most generous offerings in the market.

For entertainment, this plan includes a 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar, perfect for those who enjoy Jio Hotstar live streaming of sports and shows. It also provides access to JioTV and JioAICloud apps, with 50GB of free cloud storage included.

Whether you’re looking to stream live matches, binge-watch series, or enjoy seamless internet, this new Jio recharge plan covers all your needs. For more details, visit the official Jio website or MyJio application.

