Kolkata: Expressing grief over the death of three persons in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri Sunday, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the management should have made better arrangements.

At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near the temple in the early hours of Sunday.

“The management there should have made better arrangements… I express my condolences,” the Union education minister, who hails from Odisha, told PTI Videos at Panihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Stating that he has spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as well the local administration in Puri, he said that Majhi and the administration have taken charge of the situation “responsibly”.

PTI