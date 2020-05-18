London: Director Adil El Arbi has said the fourth film in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, fronted by celebrated actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is still in the works. However, film doesn’t have a script yet. El Arbi along with partner Bilall Fallah is to direct the film set at ‘Netflix’.

Story plot

The upcoming movie will see the Murphy reprise his role as Axel Foley, a street-smart Detroit cop. He finds himself transplanted to the streets of Beverly Hills.

“We’re still involved in that project, and there’s a screenwriter now on it. He’s going to try to write a first draft or a first treatment at least with the story,” El Arbi was quoted as saying by ‘Digital Spy’.

“So we’re going to see what the first version will be, but we’re very excited. We are hoping that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That’d be great,” the director added.

Reasons for project getting stalled

El Arbi and Fallah were signed on to direct the fourth movie since 2016. However, the picture got stalled as they turned their attention to making Bad Boys for Life, the 2019 film starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.

In the meantime, Murphy starred in Netflix’s critically-acclaimed biography Dolemite is My Name. In October, Murphy announced work would begin on the fourth installment when he wrapped Coming 2 America, a follow-up to the 1988 film.

So far, so good

The first two movies in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise were blockbuster hits, but the 1994 threequel was a commercial and critical disaster. ‘Paramount Pictures’ released the three previous films, but has given the rights of the fourth movie to ‘Netflix’.

Agencies