New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Branch Tuesday said that it is working to get blocked the fake login page of ICICI Bank which was trying to get details of the customers, and also warned people not to share information without verification.

In a tweet, the DCP, Cyber Crime Branch said: “Thanks for sharing. This is a phishing link that takes to a fake ICICI Bank login page designed to harvest gullible user’s login credentials. Getting the site blocked and details checked.”

He was responding to a tweet of an user named Sanjay Jha, who posted: “Hi @ICICIBank_Care @ICICIBank see how this guy trying to cheat the Gullible customer. Stern action should be taken against this number for attempting to fraud customers.”

He had also tagged the Delhi Police Commissioner and DCP Cyber Crime.

Jha had also attached a the screenshot a SMS that was said to be sent from ICICI bank asking the customer to share their KYC details through the fake bank website link.

IANS