New Delhi: The latest flock of patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a case study in itself which reveals the repercussions of ignorance about one of the deadliest diseases of our times — COVID-19.

Of late, the hospital has been receiving patients exhibiting serious medical conditions, mainly because of ignoring testing when the COVID symptoms first appeared.

The hospital said that it has been receiving patients with high grade fever, severe body and muscle ache, stroke, leg thrombosis, lung fibrosis and cardiac involvement, the classic manifestations of COVID-19.

The clinical investigation of thirty such patients revealed that they never underwent the test to detect the virus despite developing mild symptoms of the disease thinking that the symptoms would go away on their own.

“However, these patients rushed to the hospital when their mild complications started progressing to moderate and major ones of Covid,” said Dr Atul Kakar, vice-chairperson, department of internal medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The complications included high grade fever, severe body and muscle aches, stroke, leg thrombosis, lung fibrosis and cardiac involvement, he informed.

“In the last month alone, we have treated close to 30 patients of Covid induced moderate to major complications with no test of Covid being done. Covid antibody tests in all these patients were found to be positive. These patients came with involvement of Lungs, Nervous system, Heart and Blood vessels. Many patients who had lung involvement required oxygen term supplementation and a few special medications,” Dr Kakar added.

As per the doctors, such patients could have averted severe stage of the illness if they had opted for early testing and the treatment of the disease.

“People with any of the mild symptoms of Covid should not take it lightly. They should get tested immediately and should be under medical supervision. Any persistence or deterioration should be reported on urgent basis,” Kakar cautioned.

“While COVID remains a self-limiting disease in majority of the cases, testing and supervision still remain essential in all kinds of patients, especially elderly and immune-compromised or having underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, cancers, lung or kidney diseases. It affects different people in different ways. Most of the infected people will develop mild to moderate illness and recover with home isolation,” he added.

The most common symptoms of Covid are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. Other symptoms include aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on the skin or discolouration of fingers or toes.

IANS